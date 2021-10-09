Home
How and where to watch the 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

October 9, 2021 Featured

The 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday after missing a year because of COVID-19 and you can watch and stream all the action from the respective live TV and radio coverage of the event.

How to watch live stream?

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will provide complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 10 in English and Spanish. The NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos live television broadcasts will air from 7 – 11 a.m. CST and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. CST.

How to listen live stream?

670 The Score Sports Radio will provide complete live radio coverage of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on race day from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Listen to Josh Liss and expert analysts provide a play-by-play of all the exciting action on Sunday, October 10. Download the free Audacy app to listen from anywhere.

Tune in before the race to listen to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon preview shows featuring running experts and the Chicago Marathon Executive Race Director, Carey Pinkowski. The shows will air at 7 a.m. the three Saturdays leading up to the event.

Sunday’s race will be televised live nationally in the US on NBCSN and as well as the NBCsports app starting at 7:00 am CT. The elite men’s and women’s races start at 7:30 am CT. There will be a replay of the race on the Olympic channel at 2 pm.

Where to find live results and leaderboard?

Track your favorite runners and also follow the live results from the race by clicking here

Chicago Marathon start times and schedule

The schedule for 2021 Chicago. All times have been adjusted to US CT. 

7:20 a.m.: Marathon Wheelchair Start (men)

7:21 a.m.: Marathon Wheelchair Start (women)

7:22 a.m.: Marathon Handcycle Start

7:30 a.m.: Wave 1 and Elite Start

8:00 a.m.: Wave 2 Start

8:35 a.m.: Wave 3 Start

