How Can I watch and stream USA vs Morocco game?

Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah are both the USA starting line up for tonight’s International friendly game against Morocco at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Live television broadcast will be on ESPN2 with live streaming coverage on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App, starting at 7:30 pm ET.

Watch Live: ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN

When: Wednesday, June 1 | 7:30 pm ET

Where: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Chelsea forward Pulisic will start on the left side of the three-man attacking force for the home side, while Weah, who plays in French Ligue 1 with Lille, will start on the right side of the forward line tonight.

FC Dallas center forward Jesús Ferreira, who has scored nine goals so far this season for the MLS side, will play through the middle.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams will also start the game and plays alongside Brenden Aaronson and Yunus Musah in the middle. Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman is playing alongside Aaron Long in the heart of the defense.

Matt Turner of New England Revolution will start in goal tonight with Antonee Robinson and Reggie Cannon starting in the back four. DeAndre Yedlin, Weston McKennie and Cameron Carter-Vickers are among the players named on the bench.

Morocco comes into the game on good form, having gone unbeaten in CAF World Cup Qualifying stage, including seven victories, while scoring 25 goals and allowing only three.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Wolves defender Romain Saïss are among the starters.

Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri is among the standouts players named on the bench.

USA TEAM: Matt Turner, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, Reggie Cannon, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Yunus Musah, Jesús Ferreira, Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah. Subs: Joe Scally, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Cristian Roldán, DeAndre Yedlin, Luca de la Torre, Haji Wright, Erik Palmer-Brown, Sean Johnson, Malik Tillman, George Bello, Weston McKennie, Paul Arriola

Morocco TEAM: Bono, Romain Saïss, Nayef Aguerd, Samy Mmaee, Adam Masina, Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, Azz-Eddine Ounahi, Adel Taarabt, Ayoub El Kaabi, Tarik Tissoudali. Subs: Zakaria Aboukhlal, Aymen Barkok, Amine Harit, Anass Zniti, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Alakouch, Soufiane Rahimi, Selim Amallah, Ilias Chair, Faycal Fajr, Sofian Chakla, Munir