How can I watch live United Airlines NYC Half Marathon 2023?

NEW YORK (March 19) — The streets of New York City will come alive on Sunday, March 19, as the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon 2023 makes a much-awaited return. For those who can’t make it to the Big Apple, live streaming coverage of the race will be available on several platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, as well as on WABC-TV channel 7.

Viewers in the United States can catch the race live on WABC-TV channel 7, which will provide coverage as part of its Sunday morning news broadcast. The elite races, which will begin at 7:00 a.m. ET local time, can be streamed live on the NYRR’s Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as on the YouTube channel. Watch Live NOW! Twitter and Facebook, and YouTube | WABC website (https://abc7ny.com/) | Tracking Runners and Search For Results | Men’s Leaderboard Updates | Women’s Leaderboard Updates

The 13.1-mile race will start in Brooklyn, cross the Manhattan Bridge, and travel north on the FDR Drive before passing through Times Square. The race will culminate in Central Park, where the champions will be crowned.

The men’s and women’s fields are stacked with world-class runners, promising an exciting and action-packed race. Among the favorites are global gold medalists Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, who will renew their rivalry in the men’s race. Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Hellen Obiri will face off against Senbere Teferi and local favorite Molly Huddle.

Cheptegei, who owns the world 5000m and 10,000m records and is an Olympic and world champion on the track, is excited to make his New York City debut.

“One of the primary goals for 2023 is to defend my 10,000m gold medal from the World Championships, and this half marathon is an important part of those preparations. There’s so much running history in New York, and the city has seen so many champions battling it out in iconic races. I want to add to that history,” he said.

Whether you watch the race live on TV or online, or cheer on the runners in person, the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon 2023 promises to be a thrilling event that you won’t want to miss. Live updates can also be streamed via the ESPN app and the WABC website.

Reporting from World-Track and Field and reporter Glen Andrews contribution