How can I watch the 2022 Prefontaine Classic?

EUGENE, OR —— The 2022 Wanda Diamond League continues this Friday and Saturday and you can watch live streaming webcast of the 2022 Prefontaine Classic on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube and USATF.TV+

On Friday night, a number of top world and Olympic stars will be in action. The night’s program features two 10,000m races which serve as the 2022 USATF 10,000 Championships before a women’s two miles run, and a pair of 5000m races follow.

On the eve of the meeting, the organisers announced that based on the weather forecast for Saturday, the men’s pole vault, women’s high jump, and women’s discus events would be moved to also take place on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic champions Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Elaine Thompson-Herah, multiple world and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, as well as world champions Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles, and world U20 record-holders Erriyon Knighton and Letsile Tebogo are among those set to feature at Hayward Field for the 2022 Prefontaine Classic. American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will race in the women’s 100m.

The third meeting of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League season will also double up as a dry run for the World Athletics Championships later in the summer, which will also take place at Hayward Field.

Saturday’s action begins at 12.20 local time (GMT -7) with the women’s high jump and the main program kicks off at 13.00 with the men’s pole vault.

Live results

Where to watch the 2022 Prefontaine Classic?

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 13.00 local time (GMT -7)

The live stream will NOT be available in all territories.

To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.