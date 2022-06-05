How can I watch the 2022 Rabat 2022 Wanda Diamond League today?

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League continues in Rabat this Sunday (5) and yes, you can watch a live online streaming webcast of the meeting on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel.

The action in Rabat kicks off with the women’s high jump at 17.50 local time or 12:50 PM ET on Sunday, and the main programme begins with the women’s 400m at 19.00 or 2:00 PM ET. Click the link below to find out how to follow all the live streaming action. Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel

A number of Olympic champions, including Elaine Thompson-Herah, Karsten Warholm and Soufiane El Bakkali are set to take on some very strong lineups at the Meeting International Mohammed VI and you will not want to miss any of the action.

Tokyo Olympic champion and world 400m hurdles record holder Warholm has waited all season to get his 2022 term underway and Norway star will launch the defence of the Diamond Trophy in Morocco against a quality field that also includes USA’s Khallifah Rosser.

Five-time Olympic champion and the fastest woman alive, Thompson-Herah has made a brilliant start to her 2022 campaign the Tokyo triple gold medalist is aiming to extend her winning form as she aims to also defend her 100m Diamond Trophy.

Meanwhile, home hero Soufiane El Bakkali, the lone gold medalist for Morocco at the Tokyo Games last summer, is hoping to delight the supporters with a victory at home in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

El Bakkali will be making his second appearance this season in the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series after recording a victory in his season opener and only race so far this season in Doha, in May.

Who is streaming and television the Rabat Diamond League Meeting Today?