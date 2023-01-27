How can I watch and follow the 2023 Init Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe?

Dina Asher-Smith wins at the 2022 Birmingham Diamond League Meeting. Photo by DL

The 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series begins on Friday, 27 January with the Init Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe 2023 in Germany, and you can watch live streaming coverage on the World Athletics YouTube channel | Live results, schedule and start lists

The live stream will start at 2:00 pm EST, which is 20:00 local time CET, and the broadcast will be available for two hours in a number of territories. Several of the world’s top athletes will be in action at the meeting and you will not want to miss the coverage.

For those looking to view the live stream in Australia, Canada, and the United States, visit FloSports (FloTrack) to watch all the action.

World indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland will take on 2019 world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith and African 100m record-holder Marie-Josee Ta Lou in the women’s shot sprint.

Asher-Smith heads to the Init Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe 2023 in good form after clocking 7.09 seconds to open her season in Jablonec on Jan. 21 and will have her eyes on her British record time of 7.08 secs and even the current world lead of 7.02 secs, held by Julien Alfred.

Meanwhile, the women’s shot put brings together the top six ranked athletes in the world, including American world champion Chase Ealey and world indoor champion Auriol Dongmo. 

Also lining up at the meeting is World indoor champion Lemlem Hailu, who leads a strong line-up in the women’s 3000m, while there are competitive fields for the men’s 60m hurdles and women’s triple jump.

World-Track.org Report

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

OverSport (OverSport 3) Albania, Kosovo
Flow Sports (Linear Channel) Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kittis and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos
DirecTV (VC 618/1618) Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
FloSports (FloTrack) Australia, Canada, USA
ESPN (STAR+) Brazil, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
Arena Sport (AS2) Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia
Arena Sport (AS8) Croatia
MTV (MTV Sub and CMore MAX) Finland
SWR Germany
Cosmote (COSMOTE Sport 8HD and COSMOTE TV) Greece
Charlton (Sport 3) Israel
Sky (Sky Sport Arena / channel 204) Italy
Ziggo (Ziggo Sport Docu) Netherlands
Polsat (Polsat Sport News) Poland
SPORT.TV (SPORT.TV3) Portugal
Match TV (ARENA) Russia
Arena Sport (delayed on AS3 until Saturday 22:45 CET) Slovenia
TVE (live on RTVE Play and delayed on Teledeporte) Spain
Swiss Sport TV Switzerland
Poverkhnost (Sport 1) Ukraine
Viaplay (Viaplay UK) United Kingdom
