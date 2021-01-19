How Can I Watch No. 6 Tennessee vs. Florida On Jan.

No. 6 Tennessee is has held their opponents to 57.2 points per game this season, and will aim to keep its strong defensive display going when it visits Florida in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. You can watch the game live on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET and WatchESPN. Watch Live | Listen to Live | Live Stats

The Volunteers (10-1, 4-1 SEC) comes into this game on a three-game winning streak after losing to Alabama on Jan. 2. Tennessee enters as one of the top defensive teams this season, having held its oppositions to the fourth-lowest points this current campaign.

The William Hill Sportsbook odds are favoring the Volunteers by 7.0 points versus Florida, while the Over-Under is set at 136 total points. The Gators are 5-5 against the spread, while Tennessee is 8-3.

Victor Bailey Jr. leads four players scoring in double figures per game for the Vols this season – averaging 12.3 points per contest and shooting 46.5% from the field.

John Fulkerson is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds, while shooting 52.9% and Jaden Springer is putting up 10 points, making 53.3% of his shots and connecting on 56.3% from 3-pointers. Springer has attempted 16 3-pointers and connected on 56.3 percent of them, and is 2 for 6 over the past three games.

Tre Mann is averaging 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game for Florida across 10 games.

Colin Castleton is putting up 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds and making 61% of his shots from the field, while Scottie Lewis is scoring 11.0 points with 4.4 boards per game.