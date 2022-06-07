How can you watch Jamaica vs Suriname CONCACAF Nations League?

The starting lineups and how to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Jamaica and Suriname at the National Stadium in Kinston, tonight (7). The teams played to a 1-1 draw when they met last week in Suriname.

Live coverage of the match will begin at 9:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm local time in Jamaica and the broadcast will be on Flowsports.co and the Flow Sports App as well. If you are watching from the United States live streaming will be at TUDN.com, while TUDN USA, the TUDN App, and Paramount+ will also provide coverage. Following scores and updates here. Live stream: fuboTV, Paramount+ (free trial)

Jamaica made a few changes to the starting lineup for this return leg game, but captain and leading goalkeeper Andre Blake remains out of the team. According to reports, Blake is injured, but there are several other reports suggesting that the standout goalkeeper isn’t interested in playing until the country’s football federation sorts out some of the terms that the players have put forward.

Meanwhile, Amal Knight will keep his spot between the sticks, while defender Damion Lowe captains the team again. Strikers Shamar Nicholson and Jamal Lowe will lead the attack, with Junior Flemmings, Devon “Speedy” Williams, and Ravel Morrison also starting.

Leon Bailey and Rolando Aarons are among the players on the bench tonight for the Reggae Boyz

JAMAICA TEAM: 23 Amal Knight; 4 Amari’i Bell 17, Damion Lowe, 21 Javain Brown, 6 Richard King; 12 Junior Flemmings, 22 Devon Williams, 10 Ravel Morrison, 19 Kevon Lambert 11; Shamar Nicholson, 9 Jamal Lowe. Subs: 2 Kenroy Campbell 18 Atapharoy Bygrave 7 Leon Bailey 20 Rolando Aarons 14 Oquassa Chong 5 Earl Simpson 15 Daniel Green 13 Akeem Chambers 3 Jamoi Topey 16 Kaheem Parris 8 Tyreek Magee

SURINAME TEAM: 1 Warner Hahn; 15 Ryan Donk 19 Shaquille Pinas 12 Myenty Abena 5 Ridgeciano Haps; 18 Kelvin Leerdam 7 Florian Jozefzoon 11 Leandro Kappel 4 Dion Malone; 14 Yanic Wildschut 21 Diego Biseswar. Subs: 10 Jamilho Righters 17 Roscello Vlijter 9 Jeredy Hilterman 20 Gleofilo Vlijter 3 Calvin Mac-Intosch 16 Ronaldo Kemble 6 Miquel Darson 22 Shaquille Cairo 2 Albert Nibte 23 Ishan Kort 13 Joey Roggeveen 8 Roland Alberg