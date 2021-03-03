How Can You Watch & Listen West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20

Television and radio streaming coverage of the first T20 clash between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at Coolidge Cricket Ground this evening (3).

Fans will be able to watch and listen to live streams of the international game on several regional and international channels, with the West Indies official YouTube Channel providing live radio stream.

BT Sport (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa) and Sky (New Zealand), are also some of the other options that fans in other countries can watch live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

“It is great that we have been able to confirm these new partnerships for the upcoming Sri Lanka series with Flow in the Caribbean, FanCode in India, ATN in Canada and Rupavahini and Universal Link Ceylon in Sri Lanka on the eve of the tour beginning,” CWI’s CEO Johnny Grave said.

“These agreements, along with our new long-term media rights partners will ensure that West Indies cricket fans around the world will be able to watch and follow the team against Sri Lanka.”

He added: “We are delighted to provide our greatest-ever range of ways to follow the West Indies live including regional and online radio, our social media channels and our new live blog as we continue to grow and enhance our fast-growing digital platforms.”

Television and streaming coverage:

Caribbean – Flow Sports TV and Flow Sports App

– Flow Sports TV and Flow Sports App Sri Lanka – 1st T20I, Windies Cricket YouTube Channel | Rest of Series via Rupavahini and Universal Link Ceylon

– 1st T20I, Windies Cricket YouTube Channel | Rest of Series via Rupavahini and Universal Link Ceylon Bangladesh – Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel &Toffee App

– Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel &Toffee App Canada – ATN

– ATN India & Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal – FanCode

– FanCode New Zealand – Sky New Zealand

– Sky New Zealand Sub-Saharan Africa – SuperSport

– SuperSport UK – BT Sport

– BT Sport USA – ESPN+

– ESPN+ All other Countries – Windies Cricket YouTube channel

Live Radio

Antigua – ABS

Barbados – 105 Vibe CT, 106 Sangeet FM & CBC

BVI – CBN

Dominica – Vibes FM

Grenada – Real Fm & GBN

Guyana – News Talk

Jamaica – KLASFM 89

Trinidad & Tobago – Hot Like Pepper

Also broadcast live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel

For additional in-play clips, match highlights and pre/post-match content, visit our digital platforms:

Website: Live Match Centre and Blog www.windiescricket.com