How Can You Watch No. 16 Florida State Seminoles vs No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers
You can watch live streaming coverage of No. 16 Florida State Seminoles vs No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers live on ESPN on Monday night. Tip-off time for this game is slated for 7:00 PM ET with FSU opening as 1.5 favorite, according to William Hill Sportsbook. The Over-Under set at 128.
Virginia enters Monday night’s game searching for its fifth win in a row after stifling North Carolina’s offense in a 60-48 victory on Saturday. In Saturday’s victory, Jay Huff finished with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Sam Hauser added 17 points.
Meanwhile, Florida State is coming off a 92-85 overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. The Seminoles (11-3, 7-2 ACC) have won four of their last five games and six in the last seven overall.
ESPN
In the victory over the Demon Deacons, RaiQuan Gray finished with career highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds for Florida State, as five players scored in double figures in the win.
Florida State comes into Monday’s contest against Virginia with a 23 game winning streak in ACC battles at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. This winning run in ACC home-games is the second longest streak in conference history.
When the Seminoles take on the Cavaliers Monday night, they will be hunting their third victory of the season over a nationally ranked team, having won against then No. 25 Florida and then No. 20 Clemson in games played in Tallahassee earlier this season.
Meanwhile, for Virginia, it will be looking for a second win over a nationally ranked team this season after beating then No. 12 Clemson 85-50 on Jan. 16.
It could be a tough night, though for the Cavaliers, who have lost three of the last four meetings played in Tallahassee. Virginia has also dropped three of the past six meetings between the two teams.