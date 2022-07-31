How can you watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 for free!?

The World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will see more than 1500 athletes from around 140 teams compete at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium between 1-6 August. The World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels will provide live free streaming coverage!

The action starts with women’s javelin qualification on Monday 1 August, while the men’s 4x400m final brings competition to a close on Saturday 6 August. You can keep up-to-date with the latest on the World Athletics website, its associated platforms and via a number of broadcasters around the world.

Here’s how you can follow it all.



Where to watch

The World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will be streamed live in a number of territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Action from each session will be shown.

Day one morning session | afternoon session

Day two morning and afternoon session

Day three morning session | afternoon session

Day four morning session | afternoon session

Day five morning session | afternoon session

Day six afternoon session

The livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where coverage may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.



Territories Broadcaster Bahamas ZNS Brazil SPORTV2 Cayman Islands TBC China CCTV5 Jamaica TVJ and TVJSN Malaysia and Brunei Astro SuperSport 1 Morocco Arryadia New Zealand Sky Sport 1, 2, 3 and Select Pan Latin America Claro Sports Pan Middle East beIN Sports South Korea Sky Sports Spain Teledeporte and day 1 on World Athletics YouTube Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Go Select 1, SuperSport Liyu, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Variety 3 Africa, Supersport Action / SuperSport Action Africa Sweden Sportkanalen, C More Mix United States (ET) CNBC

The Inside Track // LIVE

Don’t miss a moment! The World Athletics live results platform offers an enhanced experience for fans looking to follow the action as it happens. Sign up for free and log in to access even more data including live leaderboards, detailed results, race splits, live attempts and other real-time updates.

Sign up to join the World Athletics Family now so you are ready to follow as soon as the competition starts.

But that’s not all. Registering also offers access to other exclusive content, including the Museum of World Athletics (MOWA), Education Hub, Kids’ Athletics and The Inside Track newsletter. Find out more.