How can you watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 for free!?

World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 Cali 22

The World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will see more than 1500 athletes from around 140 teams compete at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium between 1-6 August. The World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels will provide live free streaming coverage!

The action starts with women’s javelin qualification on Monday 1 August, while the men’s 4x400m final brings competition to a close on Saturday 6 August. You can keep up-to-date with the latest on the World Athletics website, its associated platforms and via a number of broadcasters around the world.

Here’s how you can follow it all.

Where to watch

The World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will be streamed live in a number of territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Action from each session will be shown.

Day one morning session | afternoon session
Day two morning and afternoon session
Day three morning session | afternoon session
Day four morning session | afternoon session
Day five morning session | afternoon session
Day six afternoon session

The livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where coverage may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the event live. Please check your local listings to find out more information. 

TerritoriesBroadcaster
BahamasZNS
BrazilSPORTV2
Cayman IslandsTBC
ChinaCCTV5
JamaicaTVJ and TVJSN
Malaysia and BruneiAstro SuperSport 1
MoroccoArryadia
New ZealandSky Sport 1, 2, 3 and Select
Pan Latin AmericaClaro Sports
Pan Middle EastbeIN Sports
South KoreaSky Sports
SpainTeledeporte and day 1 on World Athletics YouTube
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport Go Select 1, SuperSport Liyu, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Variety 3 Africa, Supersport Action / SuperSport Action Africa
SwedenSportkanalen, C More Mix
United States (ET)CNBC

