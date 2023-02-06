How did Kyrie Irving end up at the Dallas Mavericks?

MIAMI, FL — The Brooklyn Nets were quick to get a trade deal done with the Dallas Mavericks for wantaway guard Kyrie Irving and according to ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, talks between the two teams “accelerated quickly” on Sunday.

With Irving making it clear during the week that he did not intend to stay past his current contract with the Nets, which expires this summer, Brooklyn searched for the best deal to satisfy both the franchise and the player.

Then it happened Sunday evening. The NBA fraternity was greeted with the news that the Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets reached a surprising agreement to send Irving to Dallas in exchange for a package that included draft picks and players who were ready to play.

Mavericks, multiple media reports, including ESPN, will send Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2027 first-round pick, and two second-round picks to the Nets.

Accelerated Move To Get Kyrie Irving Deal Done

According to Wojnarowski, sources close to the deal say the talks between the two franchises accelerated quickly, with both sides eager to finalize the trade. – Read more: Brooklyn Nets’ new era without Kyrie Irving start against the LA Clippers

The Mavericks, who many believed “overpaid” with their package for a Kyrie, were reportedly willing to even put more on the line in terms of draft compensation, with Wojnarowski adding that they didn’t want to miss out on acquiring the former Duke Blue Devils guard.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets were ready to move on from the Irving situation, and they got what they were hoping for in return –a new point guard and a versatile wing player, Wojnarowski suggested in his report to ESPN.

In this deal, the Nets received several draft picks, including a future first-round pick from the Philadelphia 76ers, and they plan to be aggressive in using these picks to improve their roster in the lead-up to Thursday’s trade deadline.

The goal for Brooklyn, Wojnarowski said, is to provide more support for superstar forward Kevin Durant, who is currently injured –but a player they want to keep committed to the team’s rebuilding process.

It is interesting to note that Durant wanted to leave the Nets last summer before deciding to stay.

In the meantime, Kyrie Irving heads to the Dallas Mavericks to join Luka Doncic – a duo talented enough for Mavs to make NBA Finals, according to former Boston Celtic championship winner Kendrick Perkins.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics player, leaves the Nets averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds and shooting 48.6 percent from the field this season.