How many Big 12 teams were selected in the NCAA Baseball Regional 2022?

How many teams from the Big 12 conference were picked to take part in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regional tournament? Following Monday’s selection show, five Big 12 programs were selected to compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

Leading the way were the top 20 nationally-ranked teams No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 19 Texas. In fact, the Cowboys and the Longhorns earned the right to serve as regional hosts.

The other three Big 12 conference teams securing spots in the field of 64 were league tournament champion Oklahoma, Big 12 regular season champion TCU and Texas Tech.

The NCAA Baseball Regional 2022 fixtures begin on Friday, June 3 and live streaming and television coverage will be available for the entire tournament.

According to the conference website, this marks the 19th time in 25 seasons that at least five programs from the Big 12 conference will take part in the regionals. Overall, the Conference has made 127 NCAA appearances and owns a 233-166 (.584) mark in regional play.

Oklahoma State will host the Stillwater Regional which also includes Arkansas, Missouri, and Grand Canyon. The Cowboys will take on the third-seeded Grand Canyon in the first game of the tournament.

Texas will host the Austin Regional and will open against Air Force. The region also includes Louisiana Tech and Dallas Baptist which face each other on Friday’s opening game.

Big 12 NCAA Baseball Regional 2022 Championship Schedule – Friday, June 3

Stillwater Regional hosted by No. 9 Oklahoma State – plays the winner of Chapel Hill Regional

No. 3 Grand Canyon (41-19) vs. No. 2 Arkansas (38-18), 12 p.m., SECN

No. 1 Oklahoma State (39-20) vs. No. 4 Missouri St. (30-27), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Austin Regional hosted by No. 19 Texas – plays the winner of Greenville Regional

No. 1 Texas (42-19) vs. #4 Air Force (30-27), 1 p.m., Longhorns Network

No. 2 Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. No. 3 Dallas Baptist (34-22-1), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Statesboro Regional hosted by Georgia Southern – plays the winner of Knoxville Regional

No. 2 Notre Dame (35-14) vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (37-20), 1 p.m., ACCN

No. 1 Ga. Southern (40-18) vs. No. 4 UNC Greensboro (34-28), 6 p.m., ESPN+

College Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M – plays the winner of the Louisville Regional

No. 1 Texas A&M (37-18) vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts (38-18), 1 p.m., ESPN+

No. 3 Louisiana-Lafayette (36-21) vs. No. 2 TCU (36-20), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida – plays the winner of Blacksburg Regional

No. 2 Oklahoma (37-20) vs. No. 3 Liberty (37-21), 12 p.m., ESPN+

No. 1 Florida (39-22) vs. No. 4 Central Mich. (42-17), 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

