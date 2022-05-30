How many SEC teams selected in the NCAA Baseball Regional?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Nine teams from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference (SEC) have been selected to compete for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, according to the announcement Monday by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. The NCAA Baseball Regional round selection show took place on ESPN.

Tennessee, SEC regular-season and tournament champion, was selected as the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament, while Texas A&M is No. 5, Florida No. 13, and Auburn No. 14. The SEC and ACC led all conferences with nine selections.

The top eight national seeds in order are Tennessee, Stanford, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Miami, Oklahoma State, and East Carolina. The top seeds will act as hosts for the NCAA Baseball Regional 2022 tournament.

What are the NCAA Regionals and Where are they behind hosted?

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn Blacksburg regional hosted by Virginia Tech Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina College Park Regional hosted by Maryland Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida) Corvallis regional hosted by Oregon State Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville Stanford regional hosted by Stanford Statesboro Regional hosted by Ga. Southern Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma State

Seeds 9-16 in order are Texas, North Carolina, Southern Miss, Louisville, Florida, Auburn, Maryland and Georgia Southern.

SEC schools earning bids include Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. At least nine SEC teams have earned NCAA Tournament bids in each of the last four tournaments.

Four from the SEC were named as regional hosts. Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas A&M were among 16 regional hosts announced on Sunday. Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be played Friday, June 3 to Monday, June 6 (if necessary).

The men’s College World Series 2022 will begin play Friday, June 17, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.