How To Watch Kansas vs No. 23 Oklahoma State Live Stream Now

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the Big 12 showdown between Kansas against No. 23 Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., Monday night. The Jayhawks vs Cowboys clash is live on ESPN and streaming on the WatchESPN App.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Game Time

Kansas (12-5, 5-5 Big 12), which is out of the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after a poor run of form recently, returns home to host an improving Oklahoma State (12-5, 5-5) with tip-off time slated for 9 p.m. ET.

William Hill, America’s leading sportsbook operator, has the Jayhawks as 6.5 point favorites, despite their recent poor run of form. The Over-Under for this encounter is 139.5.

Kansas, which is 8-1 in Allen Fieldhouse this season, is coming off a disappointing 91-79 loss at then-No. 17 West Virginia on Feb. 6. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State enters on a rich form after winning three of its last four games. The Cowboys are coming off a 75-67 double-overtime win against then-No. 6 Texas last time out.

The Kansas vs Oklahoma State series dates back to 1926 with KU holding a 118-60 all-time advantage. KU holds an 8-5 edge in the last 13 meetings. KU is 64-12 against OSU in meetings in Lawrence, including a 49-10 record in Allen Fieldhouse.

In the meantime, Oklahoma State will be the 10th ranked opponent Kansas will face in the 2020-21 campaign. The Jayhawks are 4-5 versus ranked foes this season with two wins versus top-10 opponents.