How to follow Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics tonight?

The Detroit Pistons will host the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena on Monday. Watch live coverage on and check the starting lineups for both teams. Detroit will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Phoenix Suns, while the Celtics will hope to bounce back from a recent defeat. [GAMECAST] | [BOX SCORE] | [PLAY-BY-PLAY]

Pistons Lineup

Entering tonight’s game, the Pistons have a number of players who are questionable or ruled out for the game. Cory Joseph (back) is questionable, while Marvin Bagley (hand) and Cade Cunningham (lower leg) have been ruled out.

Pistons Confirmed Lineup

PG Jaden Ivey

SG Alec Burks

SF B. Bogdanovic

PF I. Stewart

C Jalen Duren

Despite no longer being on the injured list at game time, it is still left to be seen if Joseph will feature tonight, after missing the last five games. If he does suit up tonight, the 29-year-old point guard could face limited minutes.

LAST TIME OUT: Saddiq Bey was the standout player in Detroit’s last game –scoring 25 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out four assists. Bojan Bogdanovic also contributed to the win, finishing with 23 points, while Isaiah Stewart contributed 17 points, and nine rebounds.

READ MORE: NBA results on Feb. 3 and the schedule today (Feb.4)

Celtics Lineup

Meanwhile, the Celtics will also be without several key players for Monday’s game.

Boston Confirmed Lineup

PG Derrick White

SG Sam Hauser

SF Jayson Tatum

PF Al Horford

C R. Williams

Luke Kornet (ankle), Marcus Smart (ankle), Danilo Gallinari (knee), and Jaylen Brown (illness) have all been ruled out, according to Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston.

However, the Celtics still have several top performers who are ready to step up.

With Brown, who was the standout player for the Celtics in their last game out tonight, the visitors will look to Jayson Tatum to lead the offense.

Tatum had 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the defeat to the Phoenix Suns last Friday, while Derrick White chipped in 19 points, and five rebounds.

Boston-Detroit Preview

The Pistons have struggled lately, dropping three of their last four games, and they own a 7-20 record at home.

On the other side, the Celtics come into the game fresh off a 106-94 loss against the Phoenix Suns, but they have a strong road record, having gone 17-9 away from home.

Tatum, who leads the Celtics, is ranked sixth in the NBA in scoring this season with an average of 30.9 points per game, while 30.9, and 8.7 rebounds, while shooting 46.4% from the field.

In the meantime, Bogdanovic is the Pistons’ top scorer, averaging 21.4 points per game and 3.6 rebounds. Saddiq Bey has been playing well lately, averaging 16.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

This will be the third time the teams have faced each other this season. In their last meeting on November 10th, the Celtics won 128-112.