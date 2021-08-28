How to follow Fresno State v UConn college football live

Fresno State Athletics introduced an entirely new game-day experience coming to Bulldog Stadium this season. Bulldog BLVD, presented by Toyota, is the official new pregame fan fest. Bulldog BLVD is located in the plaza between Bulldog Stadium, the Fresno State Soccer Stadium, and Bob Bennett Stadium.
Fresno State (0-0, 0-0 MW) vs. UConn (0-0, Ind.)
Aug. 28, 2021 • Bulldog Stadium (40,727) – Fresno, Calif. / 11:00 a.m. PT
Bulldog BLVD will open four hours prior to kickoff and will feature live music, food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, a Kids Zone, and beer and wine sales in the Bob Bennett Stadium concourse.
For a deeper insight on everything related to game day at Bulldog Stadium, visit our game day info page here.
MEDIA COVERAGE
TV – CBS Sports Network
Play-By-Play – Rich Waltz
Analyst – Aaron Taylor
Sideline – Jenny Dell
Radio – Bulldog Sports Network
Play-by-Play – Paul Loeffler
Analyst – Pat Hill
Sideline – Cam Worrell
Social Media: Twitter: @FresnoStateFB | Instagram:@fresno_state_football | Facebook: FresnoStateFootball | YouTube: FresnoStateAthletics
Live Stats:BulldogsLive.com
HEADLINES
- Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff will be the first morning kickoff in the history of Bulldog Stadium.
- Head coach Kalen DeBoer is looking to win his first season opener as a head coach.
- Fresno State Athletics is celebrating its centennial year, and the 2021 football season will be the 100th season of competition in program history.
- Fresno State welcomes fans back to Bulldog Stadium for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019.
- Fresno State and UConn are scheduled to face each other for the first time in program history on Saturday.
- Fresno State opens the 2021 season with four nonconference games: vs. UConn (Aug. 28), at Oregon (Sept. 4), vs. Cal Poly (Sept. 11) and at UCLA (Sept. 18).
- With Fresno State returning 20 of its 22 position starters from last season, those 20 returning starters own a collective 204 career games started between them (89 offense / 115 defense).
- Fresno State had 14 players opt to utilize the blanket waiver for all 2020 fall sports student-athletes to retain a year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- In total, the Bulldogs added 39 players to the 2021 roster who were not on the roster a season ago – four spring additions and 35 summer additions.
*For full game notes, visit the Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) link at the top of the page.
“Fresno State Athletics: The Pride of the Valley” – The Bulldog Foundation creates championship experiences for Fresno State student-athletes as they strive for excellence in the classroom, in competition, and in life. To become a BDF member, please visit bulldogfoundation.org.