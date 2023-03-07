How to follow Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder?
The Golden State Warriors will be visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, aiming to put an end to their six-game losing streak on the road. The game will take place at 8 p.m. EST at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
According to ESPN Analytics, the Thunder have a 53.9% chance of winning, but the Warriors are favored by a -4.0 point spread with the over/under set at 244.
Oklahoma City has a 30-34 overall record and is ranked 12th in the Western Conference. They have won 17 out of their 39 conference games this season, averaging 118.2 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have a 34-31 record, ranking fifth in the Western Conference. They have won 22 out of their 38 conference games this season, ranking second in the Western Conference in terms of their 38.3% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc.
Gary Payton II has been the Warriors’ top performer, leading the team with his 52.9% shooting accuracy from 3-point range.
The two teams will be meeting for the third time this season, with the Warriors having won the last matchup 141-114 on February 7th. Klay Thompson scored 42 points in that game to help lead the Warriors to victory.
Isaiah Joe has been a top performer for the Thunder this season, shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc while averaging 9.1 points per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also been performing well, averaging 24.3 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
The Warriors will be hoping to turn their fortunes around on the road and get back on track with a win against the Thunder.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City will be looking to improve their conference record and build some momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. It should be an exciting matchup between these two Western Conference teams, so be sure to tune in on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST to catch all the action.