How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?

Watch Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Donovan Mitchell misses the game today for the Cavs with an injur.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies in action. Photo: Video capture

MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.

Morant is averaging 27.5 points, 7.9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game, and is considered a strong candidate for the MVP award this season. Make sure you check out how to follow the live GAMECAST and scores here!

However, the Cavaliers will be without one of their top scorers, Donovan Mitchell, who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game due to a groin injury.

The Grizzlies are currently at the top of the Southwest Standings, while the Cavaliers are second in the Central Standings behind the Milwaukee Bucks. The Grizzlies are favored by 7.5 points in tonight’s matchup, with an 8 p.m. EST start time.

In addition to Morant, the Grizzlies can also look to forward Dillon Brooks, who is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc and averaging 16.5 points per game. Desmond Bane is averaging 21.7 points per game and is shooting 42.4% from 3-point range for Memphis. Bane tallied 28 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), with six assists, three rebounds and two steals in the win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

The Cavaliers, in the meantime, have been strong from beyond the arc, ranking sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 36% 3-point shooting percentage.

Overall, tonight’s game promises to be an exciting matchup although I am disappointed about not be able to see two of the league’s best scorers going head-to-head. The contest should keep the home fans on their toes with the Grizzlies’ impressive home record, and it will be interesting to see if the Cavaliers can come out on top even without the injured Donovan Mitchell.