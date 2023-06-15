How to follow and watch Jamaica vs Qatar today?

Jamaica and Qatar are set to play a friendly international football match today, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria. The match is scheduled to start at 12:00 a.m. ET, but there are no reported television stations broadcasting or streaming the game live today. However, you can follow live scores and updates here.

Both teams will be using this game as a preparatory outing ahead of their respective CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament group matches. Jamaica will be playing in Group A of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament alongside the United States, while Qatar will be playing in Group B alongside Mexico. The tournament kicks off in the final week of June and we are expecting some exciting clashes.

Previous Meeting: Jamaica vs Qatar

The previous meeting between Jamaica and Qatar ended in a 1-1 draw, also in an international friendly match on August 26, 2022.

Jamaica will be without several top players. English Premier League stars Ethan Pinnock, Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey and Bobby Decordova-Reid are all missing. Pinnock did not travel as he’s opted to stay with his wife as she gives birth, while striker Antonio has been given an extra week to rest after taking part in West Ham’s Europa Conference League final last week.

Meanwhile, Leon Bailey is also being given extra time to recover from an injury, along with is Decordova-Reid and defender Damion Lowe.

JAMAICA STARTING XI: 23 Jahmali Waite 22 Richard King 2 Adrian Mariappa 4 Amari’i Bell 19 Dexter Lembikisa 5 Kaheem Parris 6 Joel Latibeaudiere 14 Dujuan Richards 16 Jonathan Russell 11 Shamar Nicholson 9 Cory Burke

QATAR STARTING XI: 1 Salah Zakaria 5 Tarek Salman 2 Ahmed Suhail 14 Homam Ahmed 15 Bassam Al-Rawi 6 Ahmed Fathy 16 Moustafa Tarek 8 Ali Asad 19 Almoez Ali 11 Yusuf Abdurisag 9 Mohammed Muntari