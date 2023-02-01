How to follow Magic vs 76ers tonight?

PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 1) — Get ready for a thrilling game as Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Orlando Magic tonight at Wells Fargo Center. Read our preview to find out the odds, key players, what to expect from tonight’s match and more. – GAMECAST

The NBA schedule continues tonight with what should be another exciting Eastern Conference matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers. With the 76ers having an 85.6% chance to win, according to ESPN Analytics and the Matchup Predictor, it’s sure to be a thrilling game.

Team Standings: The Sixers currently stand at 32-17, making them third in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the Orlando Magic are 20-31 and sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

Odds and Predictions: Philadelphia is the favorite to win with a spread consensus pick of Orlando +10 and the Sixers -10. The money line has the Magic at +360 and the 76ers at -480. The odds by Caesars Sportsbook have the line at PHI -10.0 with an over/under of 230.5.

Team Performance: The Philadelphia 76ers have been on a winning streak, with five wins in a row. They are 21-5 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Additionally, they have an average points differential of +3.7. The 76ers also rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.3 assists per game, led by Joel Embiid who averages 4.2 assists.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic have gone 10-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. They are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 42.5 rebounds per game, led by Bol Bol who averages 6.6 rebounds.

Key Players: Joel Embiid leads the 76ers, averaging 33.6 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, and 4.2 assists per game. He’s shooting 53.4% and is currently first in the NBA for points per game. James Harden is also a top performer for the 76ers, averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers in the last 10 games.

For the Magic, Paolo Banchero has been a standout player, scoring 29 points in the Magic’s last win against the 76ers. He’s averaging 22 points, shooting 45.1 FG% and 41.7 3P% in three games against the 76ers this season.

Injuries: Chuma Okeke PF and Jonathan Isaac PF will not be playing for the Magic tonight.

Wrap Up: With the 76ers being the favorites to win and Joel Embiid leading the team, it’s sure to be a exciting match. However, with the Magic’s last win against the 76ers and standout player Paolo Banchero, it’s hard to predict the outcome of this game. Get ready for a thrilling match as the 76ers and Magic square off tonight. Who will come out on top?