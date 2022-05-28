How to follow Mexico vs Nigeria international friendly?

Mexico and Nigeria will face-off in an international friendly match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night (28) and you can watch live streaming coverage on Fubo TV. If you are viewing in the United States, the following channels and streaming networks — TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, and the TUDN App — will provide live broadcast.

The following are the starting teams for Mexico and Nigeria for this game, which will also be broadcast live in Mexico on Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, and Blim TV.

For El Tri, Héctor Moreno, Andrés Guardado and Santiago Giménez are among the starters tonight. The lineup also includes Érick Aguirre, and Jesús Gallardo, while Carlos Acevedo, Erik Lira and Jorge Sánchez are among the substitues.

Meanwhile, for Nigeria, striker Alex Iwobi is among the starters tonight. The Everton forward said ahead of this game that after missing out on the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff, he and his teammate want to prove a point against the CONCACAF giants.

Nigeria Starting Team: 23 Francis Uzoho 6 Semi Ajayi 5 William Troost-Ekong 21 Calvin Bassey 20 Chidozie Awaziem 4 Innocent Bonke 10 Joe Aribo 19 Terem Moffi 9 Cyriel Dessers 15 Moses Simon 18 Alex Iwobi. Subs: 1 Adeyinka Adewale 14 Ibrahim Buhari 16 Olorunleke Ojo 17 Ishaq Rafiu 7 Sani Faisal 8 Chiamaka Madu 3 Bello Martins 12 Victor Mbaoma

Mexico Starting Team: 12 Rodolfo Cota, 15 Héctor Moreno, 3 César Montes, 23 Jesús Gallardo, 19 Érick Aguirre, 7 Luís Romo 18, Andrés Guardado, 16 Fernando Beltrán, 29 Santiago Giménez, 25 Roberto Alvarado, 20, Rodolfo Pizarro. Subs: 9 Marcelo Flores 22, Erik Lira 11 Diego Lainez 8 Francisco Córdova 26 Carlos Acevedo 31 Orbelín Pineda 14 Érick Gutiérrez 21 Henry Martín 24 Gerardo Arteaga, 6 Jorge Sánchez 17 Julio Domínguez 2 Israel Reyes, 5 Johan Vásquez, 1 Alfredo Talavera 4 Edson Álvarez