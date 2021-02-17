How To Live Stream Manchester City vs. Everton
You can watch live TV and online streaming coverage of Manchester City vs. Everton in the English Premier League on Wednesday, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com.
WATCH: Everton v. Man City
For Manchester City, midfield playmaker Kevin De Bruyne returns to the side by will start today on the bench. The Premier League leaders, will, however, be without the inform Ilkay Gundogan, as the German misses out.
Manager Pep Guardiola has made three alterations to his Manchester City side that thumped Tottenham 3-0 last time out, as defenders John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko have also dropped out of the starting team.
Ruben Dias has returned from illness and he has been joined by Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez.
Manchester City can become the first team to win their opening 10 Premier Premier matches in a calendar year, breaking the record of nine set by Manchester United in 2009.
“We have to focus on the game, we need to play well tonight, of course we’ve had a good run,” Guardiola said. “We will see how they move and play at the back whether it’s four or five, we’ll try to impose our game”
Meanwhile, Everton will be without leading forward Dominic-Calvert-Lewin, who misses out through injury.
However, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is back in goal.
“You need a good attitude and to defend well. They are going to have more possession than us,” Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said. “This season is really difficult to predict. I know for sure we are going to have a good spirit and a good attitude”
Everton: Pickford, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Davies, Doucoure, Digne, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison.
Subs: Delph, King, Nkounkou, Rodriguez, Bernard, Andre Gomes, Coleman, Olsen, Onyango.
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Foden, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling.
Subs: Stones, Aguero, Zinchenko, Steffen, De Bruyne, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Garcia.
Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)
VAR: Simon Hooper