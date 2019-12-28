How To Stream and Follow No. 1 LSU v No. 4 Oklahoma CFP Clash

ATLANTA, GA, Sporting Alert – No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma will take the field in the Peach Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff semifinal games today and you can stream it live.

FIRST QUARTER OKLA LSU TD12:03Justin Jefferson 19 Yd pass from Joe Burrow (Cade York Kick)3 plays, 42 yards, 0:52 0 7 TD7:34Kennedy Brooks 3 Yd Run (Gabe Brkic Kick)5 plays, 69 yards, 2:21 7 7 TD4:24Terrace Marshall Jr. 8 Yd pass from Joe Burrow (Cade York Kick)9 plays, 75 yards, 3:10 7 14 TD1:16Justin Jefferson 35 Yd pass from Joe Burrow (Cade York Kick)6 plays, 86 yards, 2:31 7 21 SECOND QUARTER OKLA LSU TD12:13Justin Jefferson 42 Yd pass from Joe Burrow (Cade York Kick)6 plays, 80 yards, 2:02 7 28 play TD9:17Justin Jefferson 30 Yd pass from Joe Burrow (Cade York Kick)6 plays, 55 yards, 2:46 7 35 TD4:45Jalen Hurts 2 Yd Run (Gabe Brkic Kick)10 plays, 75 yards, 4:32 14 35 TD4:18Thaddeus Moss 62 Yd pass from Joe Burrow (Cade York Kick)2 plays, 75 yards, 0:27 14 42 TD0:50Terrace Marshall Jr. 2 Yd pass from Joe Burrow (Cade York Kick)5 plays, 63 yards, 2:04 14 49 THIRD QUARTER OKLA LSU TD10:11Joe Burrow 3 Yd Run (Cade York Kick)13 plays, 74 yards, 4:49 14 56 TD4:19Jalen Hurts 12 Yd Run (Gabe Brkic Kick)13 plays, 75 yards, 5:52 21 56 FOURTH QUARTER OKLA LSU TD9:39T.J. Pledger 1 Yd Run (Gabe Brkic Kick)9 plays, 71 yards, 4:27 28 56 TD3:59John Emery Jr. 6 Yd Run (Cade York Kick)9 plays, 75 yards, 5:40 28 63

Led by Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow at quarterback, LSU has been dominating opponents this season with its lethal offense and the SEC champions expected to carry over that form into what is slated to be an intense battle with the Sooners.

Kick-off time for this game is listed for 4:20 pm ET with ESPN providing the live coverage. WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App will be streaming the live coverage for those wishing to follow the action on a streaming platform, such as their smartphones and tablets.

Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards this season with 48 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is the man highlighted to drive Oklahoma (12-1) forward in this game.

Hurts, who transferred to Norman from Tuscaloosa earlier this year, knows how to win against LSU, having picked up two wins against the Tigers during his successful stint with the Crimson Tide.

Hurts has passed for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns with seven interceptions, while tallying 255 yards on the ground with 18 TDs.

He will be a handful for LSU for the entire game.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, LSU should have things its own way against Oklahoma and comes into this contest with a 67.3% chance of advancing to the championship game.