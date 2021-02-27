How To Stream Brooklyn Nets vs Brooklyn Nets Free

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets will be without starting guard Kyrie Irving for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Fans can watch live streaming coverage of this game on WatchESPN and Watch ABC.

How To Watch Live Stream

Live television coverage will be on the ABC network with tip-off time slated for 8:30 pm ET. Brooklyn comes into the game on Saturday against Dallas on an eight-game winning streak.

Irving, who leads the Nets in scoring this season with 27.4 points per game, will miss the clash with the Mavericks with what the team has revealed as a “right shoulder injury recovery.”

He registered 27 points of 11 of 18 shooting from the field with nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes in Thursday’s 129-92 win over Orlando, but it appears the All-Star guard is unable to shake the current shoulder issues.

Last March Irving underwent surgery on his right shoulder to relieve an impingement.

Saturday night’s game will be the 11th game this season Irving will miss, but the team expects him to be ready to play in a few days. He also sat out a number of games in January for personal reasons.

The Brooklyn Nets will not be without two of their stars with All-Star forward Kevin Durant already ruled out through the All-Star break as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain.

Irving is averaging 27.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game this season.

With Irving and Durant out, James Harden is expected to do the bulk of the scoring for the Nets.