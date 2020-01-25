How To Stream No. 3 Kansas v Tennessee College Basketball Game – Jan. 25

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas will play host to the 300th-straight sellout in Allen Fieldhouse when the Tennessee Volunteers come to Lawrence for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 25. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.

Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) will call the action. Viewers can also stream live coverage of the game on WatchESPN.com, as well as using the ESPN App on their mobile devices and any other streaming platforms. Watch: ESPN | Also Stream Live Online

The Kansas v Tennessee contest will be the 300th-consecutive sellout in Allen Fieldhouse, a streak which started Dec. 4, 2001. Today’s game will also be the site of ESPN College GameDay. It marks the 18th time KU has been a part of a College GameDay during the regular season. KU is 11-6 all-time when it is one of the two teams featured on GameDay.

Heading into this game, Kansas (15-3, 5-1 Big 12) has a 4-2 record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013. The Big 12 is 4-1-1 against the SEC in the Challenge winning in 2013-14, ‘14-15, ‘15-16 and ’18-19. It was tied in ‘16-17, and the SEC claimed the challenge in 2017-18.

Both teams’ coaching staffs Saturday will be participating in the annual NABC Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week, for the Jan. 25 contest.

In this, coaching staffs across the nation will wear sneakers with their suits at games to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

Volunteers (12-6, 4-2 SEC) comes into this game trailing Kansas 3-1 in this series and is 0-1 in Lawrence.