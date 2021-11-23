How to watch #1 GONZAGA VS. #2 UCLA (2K SPORTS CLASSIC)

The game of the season so far in college men’s basketball will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas tonight when the undefeated No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA match talents in the Good Sam Empire Classic, live on national television.
Game time for tonight’s battle is 10:00 pm ET and ESPN will broadcast the action live for fans in the USA. For those of you who are cordcutters, you can also watch the live stream of the contest on streaming devices, such as Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, Android Box, your phones, and any other streaming device. Click here to watch on WatchESPN | Also Watch Live stream the Gonzaga vs UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) have won all five of their games so far to start the season, while the second-ranked UCLA Bruins (5-0) are also perfect from five starts in the campaign.
The Bulldogs are averaging 93.2 points per game this season, which is second in the nation and allowing just 59.6 defensively.
Meanwhile, UCLA is tied for ninth in the country in points per game at 90.8, while giving up 67.8 per contest each game.
No. 2 UCLA (5-0) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (5-0)
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two top-5 teams meet as No. 2 UCLA visits No. 1 Gonzaga in an early-season showdown. UCLA has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Gonzaga has against a ranked team.
TEAM LEADERSHIP: Drew Timme is averaging 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Timme is Chet Holmgren, who is putting up 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game. The Bruins are led by Johnny Juzang, who is averaging 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds.
JUMPING FOR JOHNNY: Juzang has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Gonzaga has an assist on 63 of 108 field goals (58.3 percent) over its past three outings while UCLA has assisted on 68 of 112 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Both UCLA and Gonzaga are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to scoring. The Bruins are ranked eighth in Division I with 90.8 points per game while the Bulldogs are second at 93.2 per game.
GAME INFORMATION
Venue: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Game Time: 7 p.m. (PT)
Television: ESPN
TV Talent: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Dick Vitale (analyst), Sean Farnham (sideline)
Radio Broadcast (UCLA Sports Network): AM 1150
Radio Talent: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
SIRIUS/XM Radio Channels: Ch. 137/Ch. 197
SIRIUS Internet Channel: Ch. 959
No Responses Yet