How to watch 2021 Big 12 Baseball championship

OKLAHOMA CITY – The 2021 Big 12 Baseball championship will be contested this week and you can watch live streaming online coverage of the tournament as the action unfolds. This year’s 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will run from Tuesday, May 25 through Sunday, May 30 and will be held at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Where To Watch 2021 Big 12 Baseball Tournament?
The Championship is making a return to Oklahoma City for the 21st time in conference history and all of the preliminary matchups will be live streamed on either Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or ESPNU.
Please note that the Championship title game on Sunday, is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2 and live-streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
The 2021 Big 12 Baseball championship is slated to begin on Tuesday with the No. 9 seed Kansas taking on No. 8 seed West Virginia at 7:00 p.m. ET at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
This single-elimination, Game #1 will see the winner being rewarded with a match against the tournament’s No. 1 seed Texas on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the division two side of the bracket.
The other matchup on the division two side of the bracket will be played at 8:30 p.m. ET with No. 4 seed Oklahoma State battling with No. 5 Oklahoma in what is expected to be an entertaining clash.
Wednesday’s opening game with be at 10:00 a.m. ET and live on ESPNU and WatchESPN.com with No. 3 Texas Tech going up against No. 6 Baylor. In the other division one bracket game at 1:30 p.m. ET, No. 2 seed TCU and No. 7 seed Kansas State will clash on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.
Are Spectators Allowed To Attend The 2021 Big 12 Baseball Tournament?
All-session tickets for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City are on sale now.
All-session tickets can be purchased by visiting Big12Sports.com/BuyTickets and include all games of the championship, including if-necessary games, totaling 16 contests. Tickets start as low as $69 for terrace seats, with field level $99 and club seats available for $169.
Single-session tickets go on sale Monday morning, May 24, at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets start as low as $15 for lawn seats, $17 for terrace, $24 for field and club seats available for $32.
Bags are not allowed in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with the following exceptions: clear bags that do not exceed 12x6x12, small clutches that do not exceed 4.5×6.5, and diaper bags and medically necessary devices after proper inspection.
Tickets can also be purchased online and are available by calling the Oklahoma City Dodgers at (405) 218-2180.
The Big 12 baseball tourney does not have every game on regular T.V.!!!!! How disappointing!