How to watch 2021 college baseball Super Regionals

The showdowns for places to the Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series continues this week with the 2021 Super Regionals series and you can watch and listen to all the live streaming and radio coverage from the eight different locations across the country.
The Super Regionals is a best of three series match between two teams which advanced from the just concluded regional tournament with the winner from each location this weekend progressing to the 2021 College World Series.
Live television and streaming broadcast will be available through ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN and WatchESPN.com. Following the cancelation of last year’s tournament due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, fans are looking forward to see their favorite teams in action again.
Arkansas is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and the Razorbacks will host the Fayetteville Super Regional against NC State. No. 2 Texas will face off with South Florida in the Austin Super Regional, an confident Dallas Baptist will Virginia in the Columbia Super Regional, while the Nashville Super Regional is expected to be entertaining as No. 13 East Carolina will battle with No. 4 Vanderbilt.
Elsewhere, LSU and No. 3 Tennessee will square off at the Knoxville Super Regional, the Lubbock Super Regional has pit No. 9 Stanford and No. 8 Texas Tech with No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 7 Mississippi State meeting in the Starkville Super Regional and the Tucson Super Regional featuring No. 12 Ole Miss against No. 5 Arizona.
Here are the complete results and schedule (all times ET):
Super Regionals
(Best of three)
Austin Super Regional: South Florida vs. No. 2 Texas
Game 1: Saturday, June 12, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Sunday, June 13, 9 p.m.
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 14, TBD
Columbia Super Regional: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia
Game 1: Saturday, June 12, noon, ESPNU
Game 2: Sunday, June 13, noon, TBD
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 14, 1 p.m., TBD
Fayetteville Super Regional: NC State vs. No. 1 Arkansas
Game 1: Friday, June 11, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 6 p.m.
Knoxville Super Regional: LSU vs. No. 3 Tennessee
Game 1: Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 2: Sunday, June 13, TBD
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 14, TBD
Lubbock Super Regional: No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Texas Tech
Game 1: Friday. June 11, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 3 p.m.
Nashville Super Regional: No. 13 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt
Game 1: Friday, June 11, noon, ESPN2
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, noon, ESPN2
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 3 p.m.
Starkville Super Regional: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Mississippi State
Game 1: Saturday, June 12, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Sunday, June 13, 6 p.m.
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 14, 7 p.m.
Tucson Super Regional: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Arizona
Game 1: Friday, June 11, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, June 12, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, June 13, 9 p.m.