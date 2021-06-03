How to watch 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament: June 4

The road to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series begins on Friday when the NCAA Baseball Regional tournaments gets underway from several locations across the country. Live streaming coverage of each Regional game will be available on ESPN3, and you can watch all the coverage on your smartphones, FireTV, Firesticks, High-end mobile devices, tablets, desktop or laptop computers.
The 2021 NCAA Regional tournament will run from Friday, June 4 to Sunday, June 6, with Monday, June 7, set as the – if necessary days for any location needing a Game 7, a rematch, or weather interrupted fixture.
How to watch 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament Championship game
Action will begin at the Lubbock Regional at 12:00 pm ET with No. 8 Texas Tech taking on Army live on ESPNU and streaming on WatchESPN.com. Also going off at Noon are the battle between No. 13 East Carolina vs. Norfolk State in the Greenville Regional on ESPN3, and the Gainesville Regional clash involving No. 15 Florida vs. South Florida on the SEC Network.
Competition on Friday will continue throughout the day with the No. 1 overall seed Arkansas opening up Fayetteville Regional play against NJIT at 3 p.m. and live on ESPN3.
2021 NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament Schedule, Live Stream, TV Channels: June 4
Baseball Regionals
Fayetteville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 1 Arkansas (46-10) vs. NJIT (26-22), 3 p.m. ESPN3
Game 2: Northeastern (36-10) vs. Nebraska (31-12), 8 p.m., ESPN3
Ruston Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 16Louisiana Tech 40-18) vs. Rider (23-16), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Alabama (31-24) vs. NC State (30-17), 3 p.m., ESPN3
Stanford Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 9 Stanford (33-14) vs. North Dakota State (41-17), 4 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Nevada (25-18) vs. UC Irvine (40-16), 9 p.m., ESPN3
Lubbock Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 8 Texas Tech (36-15) vs. Army (28-23), Noon, ESPNU
Game 2: North Carolina (27-25) vs. UCLA (35-18), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Tucson Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 5 Arizona (40-15) vs. Grand Canyon (39-19-1), 10 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: UC Santa Barbara (39-18) vs. Oklahoma State (35-17-1), 4 p.m., ESPN3
Oxford Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss (41-19) vs. SE Missouri State (30-20), 8 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Florida State (30-22) vs. Southern Miss (37-19), 3 p.m., ESPNU
Greenville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 13 East Carolina (41-15) vs. Norfolk State (25-26), Noon, ESPN3
Game 2: Maryland (28-16) vs. Charlotte (39-19), 6 p.m., ESPN3
Nashville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 4 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. Presbyterian (22-21), 7 p.m., SEC Network
Game 2: Indiana State (30-19) vs. Georgia Tech (29-23), 1 p.m., ESPN3
Austin Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 2 Texas (42-15) vs. Southern (20-28), 2 p.m., Longhorn Network
Game 2: Fairfield (37-3) vs. Arizona State (32-20), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Gainesville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 15 Florida (38-20) vs. South Florida (28-27), Noon, SEC Network
Game 2: South Alabama (33-20) vs. Miami (32-19), 5 p.m., ACC Network
South Bend Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 10 Notre Dame (30-11) vs. Central Michigan (40-16), 1 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Michigan (27-17) vs. UConn (33-18), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Starkville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 7 Mississippi State (40-15) vs. Samford (35-22), 3 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Campbell (35-16) vs. VCU (37-14), 8 p.m., ESPN3
Fort Worth Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 6 TCU (40-17) vs. McNeese (32-28), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Dallas Baptist (37-15) vs. Oregon State (34-22), 2 p.m., ESPN3
Columbia Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 11 Old Dominion (42-14) vs. Jacksonville (16-32), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Virginia (29-23) vs. South Carolina (33-21), Noon, ESPN2
Eugene Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 14 Oregon (37-14) vs. Central Conn. State (28-13), 5 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: LSU (34-22) vs. Gonzaga (33-17), 10 p.m., ESPN3
Knoxville Regional
Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 3 Tennessee (45-16) vs. Wright State (35-11), 6 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Liberty (39-14) vs. Duke (32-20), Noon, ACC Network