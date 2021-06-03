Home
How to watch 2021 NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament: June 4
June 3, 2021 No Comments
The road to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series begins on Friday when the NCAA Baseball Regional tournaments gets underway from several locations across the country. Live streaming coverage of each Regional game will be available on ESPN3, and you can watch all the coverage on your smartphones, FireTV, Firesticks, High-end mobile devices, tablets, desktop or laptop computers.

The 2021 NCAA Regional tournament will run from Friday, June 4 to Sunday, June 6, with Monday, June 7, set as the – if necessary days for any location needing a Game 7, a rematch, or weather interrupted fixture.

Action will begin at the Lubbock Regional at 12:00 pm ET with No. 8 Texas Tech taking on Army live on ESPNU and streaming on WatchESPN.com. Also going off at Noon are the battle between No. 13 East Carolina vs. Norfolk State in the Greenville Regional on ESPN3, and the Gainesville Regional clash involving No. 15 Florida vs. South Florida on the SEC Network.

Competition on Friday will continue throughout the day with the No. 1 overall seed Arkansas opening up Fayetteville Regional play against NJIT at 3 p.m. and live on ESPN3.

2021 NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament Schedule, Live Stream, TV Channels: June 4

Baseball Regionals

Fayetteville Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 1 Arkansas (46-10) vs. NJIT (26-22), 3 p.m. ESPN3
Game 2: Northeastern (36-10) vs. Nebraska (31-12), 8 p.m., ESPN3

Ruston Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 16Louisiana Tech 40-18) vs. Rider (23-16), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Alabama (31-24) vs. NC State (30-17), 3 p.m., ESPN3

Stanford Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 9 Stanford (33-14) vs. North Dakota State (41-17), 4 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Nevada (25-18) vs. UC Irvine (40-16), 9 p.m., ESPN3

Lubbock Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 8 Texas Tech (36-15) vs. Army (28-23), Noon, ESPNU
Game 2: North Carolina (27-25) vs. UCLA (35-18), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Tucson Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 5 Arizona (40-15) vs. Grand Canyon (39-19-1), 10 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: UC Santa Barbara (39-18) vs. Oklahoma State (35-17-1), 4 p.m., ESPN3

Oxford Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss (41-19) vs. SE Missouri State (30-20), 8 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Florida State (30-22) vs. Southern Miss (37-19), 3 p.m., ESPNU

Greenville Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 13 East Carolina (41-15) vs. Norfolk State (25-26), Noon, ESPN3
Game 2: Maryland (28-16) vs. Charlotte (39-19), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Nashville Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 4 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. Presbyterian (22-21), 7 p.m., SEC Network
Game 2: Indiana State (30-19) vs. Georgia Tech (29-23), 1 p.m., ESPN3

Austin Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 2 Texas (42-15) vs. Southern (20-28), 2 p.m., Longhorn Network
Game 2: Fairfield (37-3) vs. Arizona State (32-20), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Gainesville Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 15 Florida (38-20) vs. South Florida (28-27), Noon, SEC Network
Game 2: South Alabama (33-20) vs. Miami (32-19), 5 p.m., ACC Network

South Bend Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 10 Notre Dame (30-11) vs. Central Michigan (40-16), 1 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Michigan (27-17) vs. UConn (33-18), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Starkville Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 7 Mississippi State (40-15) vs. Samford (35-22), 3 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Campbell (35-16) vs. VCU (37-14), 8 p.m., ESPN3

Fort Worth Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 6 TCU (40-17) vs. McNeese (32-28), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Dallas Baptist (37-15) vs. Oregon State (34-22), 2 p.m., ESPN3

Columbia Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 11 Old Dominion (42-14) vs. Jacksonville (16-32), 7 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Virginia (29-23) vs. South Carolina (33-21), Noon, ESPN2

Eugene Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 14 Oregon (37-14) vs. Central Conn. State (28-13), 5 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: LSU (34-22) vs. Gonzaga (33-17), 10 p.m., ESPN3

Knoxville Regional

Friday, June 4:
Game 1: No. 3 Tennessee (45-16) vs. Wright State (35-11), 6 p.m., ESPN3
Game 2: Liberty (39-14) vs. Duke (32-20), Noon, ACC Network

CEDRIC HANCOCK

CEDRIC HANCOCK

