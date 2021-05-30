How to watch 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament Championships game

HOOVER, Ala. – Watch live streaming coverage of the second-seeded Tennessee taking on No. 1 Arkansas in the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament Championships game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday. The live television coverage will be on ESPN, while you can Watch Live stream of the championship game online via WatchESPN and the ESPN App.
How to watch and follow 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament Championships game
First pitch for Sunday’s game is slated for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Tennessee secured a place in its first SEC Baseball Tournament Championship game for the first time since 1995 after shutting out No. 13 Florida, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Hoover Met.
In the win, the trio of Camden Sewell, Redmond Walsh and Sean Hunley silenced a Gators’ lineup that scored 24 combined runs in their three tournament games leading up to Saturday.
The Vols had seven different players getting a hit, led by a 2-for-3 performance by leadoff man Liam Spence, who also walked twice and scored a pair of runs. Evan Russell, Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert each drove in a run for the Big Orange.
Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Arkansas got the better of No. 5 seed Ole Miss 3-2 in its semifinal game on Saturday
Connor Noland stepped up from the bullpen to throw three hitless innings to lift the Razorbacks, who are expected to have their hands full against a Tennessee side that is also buzzing with confidence.
NOTE: With a win in today’s game, Arkansas would become only the third team since the conference expanded in 2012 to win the SEC regular-season championship and tournament championship in the same season. LSU did so in 2017, and Vanderbilt won both in 2019.