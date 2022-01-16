How to watch 2022 Australian Open? Day 1 order of play, schedule, matchups and time

MELBOURNE – Order of play on the main showcourts and how to watch live streaming coverage on the first day of the 2022 Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne, Australia (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding). World No. 1 and defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic will not be among the players featuring after losing his deportation appeal.
The action will get underway at 7:00 PM ET time and ESPN, ESPN3 and ESPN+ will have live streaming coverage of the first grand slam tournament of the year. You can also watch live streaming coverage on ESPN by clicking here.
No. 6 seed Rafa Nadal is among the highlighted players down to feature on the men’s side on Day One, with women’s No. 1 seed Ash Barty will be hoping to claim the title for her Australian fans on home soil.
Australian Open Day 1 Order of Play
ROD LAVER ARENA
Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 5-Maria Sakkari (Greece)
Camila Osorio (Colombia) v 13-Naomi Osaka (Japan)
Not before 0300 GMT
Marcos Giron (U.S.) v 6-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
From 0800 GMT
1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)
3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Daniel Altmaier (Germany)
MARGARET COURT ARENA
Fiona Ferro (France) v 15-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)
Brandon Nakashima (U.S.) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
Wang Qiang (China) v 18-Coco Gauff (U.S.)
From 0800 GMT
Feliciano Lopez (Spain) v John Millman (Australia)
Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) v 8-Paula Badosa (Spain)
JOHN CAIN ARENA
Laslo Djere (Serbia) v 14-Denis Shapovalov (Canada)
10-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Egor Gerasimov (Belarus)
Not before 0600 GMT
11-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Madison Keys (U.S.)
Jaume Munar (Spain) v 18-Aslan Karatsev (Russia)
—Reuters
No Responses Yet