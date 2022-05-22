How to watch 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament Day 1 games?

The 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament will get going on Tuesday (24) and the following are the game schedule, game times, live stats and lineups, as well how to watch the live streaming of each matchup for Day 1.

Competition will begin at 9:30 am CT on Tuesday with Game 1 between the No. 6 Georgia against No. 11 Alabama. Live streaming coverage of this match will be on the SEC Network and you can following all the live stats and updates here: Live Game 1 Stats.

The 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament will continue at the conclusion of Game 1 with the seventh seeded Florida taking on No. 10 South Carolina, also live on the SEC Network.

Game 3 at the tournament will start at 4:30 pm CT with No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 9 Ole Miss, while Game 4 will see No. 5 Auburn going up against No. 12 Kentucky in what should be an exciting encounter, following the recent clash between these two programs.

The winner of each of the four games will advance to the next phase of the tournament with the likes of No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 3 Arkansas and No. 4 LSU ready to take on the teams advancing.

The Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament, which is making a return to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in the south-Birmingham city of Hoover, Ala., will take place from May 24-29.

2022 SEC Baseball Tournament Schedule