How to watch 2023 California Classic NBA Summer League?

As the dust settles on the NBA Draft and free agency negotiations, basketball enthusiasts are turning their attention to the next major event on the NBA calendar, the 2023 Summer League. The 2023 California Classic – the fifth staging – is set to tip off on Monday, July 3, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, promising a thrilling display of emerging talent and competitive matchups.

This year, the California Classic will welcome two new competitors to its roster, the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets. They will join the ranks of the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat, setting the stage for a series of electrifying head-to-head encounters.

The California Classic will feature a total of six games played over the course of three days, from July 3 to July 5, with a day off on July 4. The games will be broadcast on ESPN2 in the United States, ensuring fans nationwide won’t miss a moment of the action.

For those who prefer to stream the games, the ESPN App and Sling TV will provide coverage. Sling TV is currently offering a special promotion for new subscribers, with the first month available for just $15. This offer allows fans to watch the top draft picks make their Summer League debuts and enjoy a wide range of sports content at an affordable price.

The schedule for the 2023 California Classic NBA Summer League is as follows: Day 1

Monday, July 3: Heat vs. Lakers at 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, July 3: Spurs vs. Hornets at 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, July 3: Warriors vs. Kings at 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

The California Classic is more than just a series of summer games; it’s a platform for the NBA’s newest recruits to showcase their skills and for teams to evaluate their rosters. As such, it’s an event that no basketball fan will want to miss.