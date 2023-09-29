How to watch 35th Chile Pepper Festival 2023?

Watch the live webcast of the 35th Chile Pepper Festival 2023 for free on runnerspace.com.

Fayetteville, AR — The 35th Chile Pepper Festival 2023 cross country meeting is set to ignite the tracks this Friday, featuring No. 22 Arkansas among a competitive field of 32 teams in the McDonnell Memorial 8,000m race.

With the Razorbacks eager to showcase their prowess on home soil, fans can catch all the action via a free live webcast. Here’s your complete guide to streaming this exciting cross country meeting.

  1. Webcast and Streaming Details: The live webcast of the 35th Chile Pepper Festival 2023 kicks off at 3:15 p.m. on Friday and resumes at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The coverage is available for free on runnerspace.com.
  2. Event Timing: The Prairie Fire Pepper 8k starts at 3:45 p.m., followed by the main event, the McDonnell Memorial 8,000m race, at 5 p.m.
  3. Weather and Track Conditions: Recent rains have left the course at Agri Park in excellent condition, according to Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam.

Teams to Watch

  • Men’s McDonnell Memorial Race: Apart from No. 22 Arkansas, the race features No. 20 Tulsa and four ranked schools from Division II, including No. 11 Western Colorado and No. 14 East Central (Okla.).
  • Division I South Central Region: Teams like No. 5 Incarnate Word, No. 6 Arkansas State, and No. 7 Rice are also in the mix, adding to the competitive fervor.

