How to watch and follow 2021 Prefontaine Classic

Sha’Carri Richardson, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Elaine Thompson-Herah will return to Wanda Diamond League action this weekend at the Prefontaine Classic, in one of the final chances to pick up points on the road to the final in Zürich on September 8th and 9th.

The action begins with the men’s triple jump at 12.38 local time (GMT -7) on Saturday. Check out the information below to find out where you can follow and watch the meeting on TV, livestream and social media.

Sifan Hassan will be attempting to break the world record in the women’s 5000m in the non-Diamond League pre-programme on Friday evening. Tune into USATF.tv to catch live coverage from 20.50 local time (GMT -7).

Where to watch

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 13.00 (GMT-7)

The livestream will NOT be available in all territories.

To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.