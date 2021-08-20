How to watch and follow 2021 Prefontaine Classic

Sporting Alert

Sha’Carri Richardson, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Elaine Thompson-Herah will return to Wanda Diamond League action this weekend at the Prefontaine Classic, in one of the final chances to pick up points on the road to the final in Zürich on September 8th and 9th. 

The action begins with the men’s triple jump at 12.38 local time (GMT -7) on Saturday. Check out the information below to find out where you can follow and watch the meeting on TV, livestream and social media. 

Sifan Hassan will be attempting to break the world record in the women’s 5000m in the non-Diamond League pre-programme on Friday evening. Tune into USATF.tv to catch live coverage from 20.50 local time (GMT -7).

Where to watch

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 13.00 (GMT-7)

The livestream will NOT be available in all territories.

To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information

BroadcasterTerritories
Match TVRussia
A1 BULGARIA – Sport MaxBulgaria
ERT Greece
BBCUnited Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man
C MORE – TV4 /SVTSweden
CBCCanada
CCTVChina, Macao
Ceska TelevizeCzech Republic
CharltonIsrael
CineplexThailand
Flow SportsAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
SKY- Mexico (Nova vision)Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
Fox SportsAustralia
Globo / Band SportsBrazil
Ziggo Sports /NOSNetherlands
MeasatMalaysia
Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist CableVietnam
NBC SportsUSA
NentDenmark
Nordic EntertainmentIceland
NRKNorway
SkyItaly and the Vatican City
RTVSSlovakia
Ssport Turkey
Sky DeutschlandGermany
SparkNew Zealand
Sport TV PortugalPortugal
SPORTALL/ L’ÉquipeFrance
SRGSwitzerland
StarhubSingapore
SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking)Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
Tele RedArgentina
MovistarSpain
PolsatPoland
SPORTKLUBBosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
VRTBelgium
MTVFinland
SentanaUkraine
Belarus SportBelarus
Wanda Diamond League YouTube / FacebookBhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela

