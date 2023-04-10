How to Watch and Follow Carifta Games Day 3 today?

NASSAU, Bahamas (April 10) – The 50th Carifta Games 2023, hosted at Thomas Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, will come to an end today with an exhilarating schedule. Below is the Order of Events Guide for Easter Monday, April 10, which promises to be an exciting day for sports enthusiasts. In addition, we have included information on how to watch live streaming coverage on YouTube.

The morning session will kick off with the Javelin Throw Finals contest for U17 girls at 9:05 a.m. ET. The girls’ U20 High Jump Finals, U17 girls’ 100m hurdles heats, and the heats of the 4x400m relay will also take place during this session. Watch the 50th Carifta Games 2023 YouTube Channel and Live Results and Updates Here!

In the afternoon and evening sessions, several finals will take place, including the 800m races for all age groups, the sprint hurdles for all categories, and the 200m finals for all ages.

The games will come to a close with the 4x400m relay races, which promise to be a thrilling end to the event, and will undoubtedly excite fans at the Thomas Robinson National Stadium in Nassau.

To catch all the action live, tune in to the live streaming coverage on YouTube. Don’t miss out on the exciting moments of the Carifta Games 2023, which showcases the best talent in the Caribbean region.

Day 3: 50th Carifta Games 2023 SCHEDULE (April 10)

Morning Session:

9:05 AM – Women Javelin (U-17) Finals, 1 Flight

9:10 AM – Women High Jump (U-20) Finals, 1 Flight

9:30 AM – Women 100m Hurdles (U-17) Prelims, 2 Heats

9:40 AM – Women Long Jump (U-20) Finals, 1 Flight

9:45 AM – Men 110m Hurdles (U-20) Prelims, 2 Heats

10:00 AM – Men 4 x 400m Relay (U-20) Prelims, 2 Heats

Afternoon Session:

3:30 PM – Women Pole Vault (OPEN) Finals, 1 Flight

4:00 PM – Women 100m Hurdles (U-17) Finals, 1 Section

4:10 PM – Women 100m Hurdles (U-20) Finals, 1 Section

4:15 PM – Women Discus (U-17) Finals, 1 Flight

4:25 PM – Men 110m Hurdles (U-17) Finals, 1 Section

4:30 PM – Men Shot Put (U-20) Finals, 1 Flight

4:35 PM – Men 110m Hurdles (U-20) Finals, 1 Section

4:55 PM – Women 800 Meters (U-17) Finals, 1 Section

5:05 PM – Men 800 Meters (U-17) Finals, 1 Section

5:15 PM – Women 800 Meters (U-20) Finals, 1 Section

5:25 PM – Men 800 Meters (U-20) Finals, 1 Section

5:40 PM – Men Triple Jump (U-20) Finals, 1 Flight

5:45 PM – Women 200 Meters (U-17) Finals, 1 Section

5:55 PM – Men 200 Meters (U-17) Finals, 1 Section

5:50 PM – Men Discus (U-17) Finals, 1 Flight

6:05 PM – Women 200 Meters (U-20) Finals, 1 Section

6:15 PM – Men 200 Meters (U-20) Finals, 1 Section

6:35 PM – Men 5000 Meters (U-20) Finals, 1 Section

Evening Session: