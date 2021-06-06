Home
How to watch and follow FBK Games in Hengelo live stream

June 6, 2021
Omar McLeod in the 110m hurdles at Pre

The 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues on Sunday (6) with the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands. Sunday’s meeting will feature five world champions, four Olympic gold medallists and two world record-holders are set to compete at the 40th edition of the event.

The meeting will stage 16 disciplines – the 100m, 400m, 800m, 10,000m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles and discus for women, and the 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, pole vault and long jump for men.

Here’s how you can follow the action in Hengelo. Where to watch

A live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel beginning at 15:00 CEST (14:00 BST).

The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:
Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Curaçao, Czechia, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Martinique, Mayotte, Montenegro, Montserrat, Netherlands, New Caledonia, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Réunion, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, St. Barthélemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Pierre & Miquelon, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Wallis & Futuna

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

FloTrackAustralia, USA
Arena Sport (AS2 in Bosnia Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo, AS3 in Croatia and AS2 in Slovenia)Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
Flow SportsAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kittis and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadies, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobado, Turks and Caicos
Czech TV (www.ceskatelevize.cz/sport)Czech Republic
Viaplay (TV10 in Sweden and V Sport Extra in Sweden)Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden 
CMore Sport 2 and Max 2Finland
L’Equipe (live on www.lequipe.fr) and La Chaine L’Equipe (delayed)France, French Polynesia, Guadaloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna, French Guyana
NOSNetherlands
sportdeutschland.tvGermany
Sport1 (delayed)Hungary
5STARSIsrael
Sport TV5 (delayed)Portugal
Sky Sport ArenaItaly
Polsat Sport Extra (delayed)Poland
HUSTE.tvSlovakia
DirecTVArgentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay
TeledeporteSpain
TG4 (highlight delay, no geoblocking)Ireland
ESPN (delayed, no geoblocking)Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
Globo (no geoblocking)Brazil
Swiss Sport TVSwitzerland

Follow the action

– Scheduleentry lists and results
– Second Screen Event – mixed zone interviews and behind-the-scenes footage

