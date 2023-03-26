How to watch and follow Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women

Jamaica’s star striker, Khadija Bunny Shaw, is set to lead Manchester City’s charge against Chelsea in the Women’s Super League match at the City Football Academy on Sunday, March 26. Shaw has been in exceptional form, scoring 15 goals in 15 matches this season, which puts her four goals ahead in the WSL’s scoring charts.

She has also been instrumental in setting up four goals for her teammates and is arguably the most important player in the league. – Following Live Text Commentary | Watch live on Paramount+ if you are viewing the United States and BBC One in UK

According to statistics, Shaw has been directly involved in 31 goals out of 32 appearances for Manchester City in the WSL, scoring 24 goals and providing seven assists. Only Sam Kerr has more combined goals and assists than her since her debut in September 2021.

Khadija Bunny Shaw of Manchester City in the WSL

This impressive performance by Shaw has been noticed by fans and experts alike, making her one of the most talked-about players in the league.

Manchester City will be happy to hear that Chelsea defender Millie Bright is unavailable for selection after suffering an injury earlier this week. The absence of a key player like Bright could be a significant advantage for Manchester City in this critical match.

Chelsea will be looking to secure a victory to regain their place at the top of the WSL table, with Manchester United having leapfrogged them into first place. Manchester City, on the other hand, will be keen to secure a win to join their city rivals on 38 points and move into second place on goal difference.

This match is shaping up to be a crucial encounter for both teams. Football fans won’t want to miss out on what promises to be an exciting game between two of the WSL’s top teams.

Starting lineups

Man City: Roebuck; Morgan, Houghton, Greenwood, Aleixandri; Hasegawa, Angeldahl, Coombs; Kelly, Hemp, Shaw. Subs: MacIver, Casparij, Stokes, Fowler, Castellanos, Raso, Ouahabi, Kennedy, Blakstad

Chelsea: Berger; Mjedle, Eriksson, Buchanan, Carter; Leupolz, Ingle, Reiten; James, Kerr, Cuthbert. Subs: Musovic, Perisset, Fleming, Kaneryd, Charles, Abdullina, Cankovic