The starting lineups and how to watch live streaming coverage of Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory in a preseason game in Australia on Friday (15). Captain Harry Maguire returns to the starting team after missing the win over Liverpool in the first exhibition, while you can watch live on the Man Utd App and on ManUtd.com.

The kick-off time for this game at the MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND is 6:05 am ET and Manchester United will be looking for a second successive win on their preseason 2022 schedule, following the commanding 4-0 victory over fellow English Premier League side Liverpool earlier this week.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has named his start team to take on Melbourne Victory in the second game of Tour 2022. The new manager is without experienced goalkeeper David De Gea which means Tom Heaton, who replaced the Spaniard in the second half against Liverpool, will starts in goal in today’s encounter.

England international Harry Maguire is fit again, and he takes the captain’s armband, as he partners Victor Lindelof. Raphael Varane, who started the first game, is absent from the matchday squad.

Anthony Elanga starts with the only question which flank he and Jadon Sancho, who opened our goal account on Tour 2022, will operate on. Those are three changes to the first XI the boss picked, for the 4-0 win over the Merseysiders on Tuesday.

Young center-back Will Fish, who has been flown over to Australia, is among the substitutes.

Former Manchester United winger Nani recently signed for Melbourne Victory but he is not available.

Manchester United: Heaton; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Martial. Subs: Bishop, Kovar; Bailly, Fish, Laird, Malacia, Telles, Wan-Bissaka; Amad, Hannibal, Iqbal, Savage, van de Beek, Pellistri; Chong, Garnacho, Rashford.