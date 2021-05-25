How to watch and listen Florida v Kentucky SEC Baseball Tournament game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – No. 13 Florida (35-19, 17-13 SEC) opens up play at the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday, May 25 with a 10:30 a.m. ET single-elimination matchup against Kentucky (29-22, 12-18 SEC).
The action will be carried by SEC Network and fans can listen in Gainesville on WRUF 850 AM/98.1 FM and in Jacksonville on 1010 XL, or on any mobile device via the TuneIn app (https://tunein.com/radio/Florida-Baseball-s308240/ or by searching for the “Florida Baseball” station).
Outfielder Jud Fabian homered twice in game two, while Kendrick Calilao came off the bench to provide a game-tying RBI single in the eighth and eventually a game-winning, three-run home run in the top of the ninth.
In the series finale, Florida rode a gem from starting pitcher Hunter Barco to clinch the series. Barco fired 6.2 scoreless frames in the outing, scattering two hits and one walk while tying his career high with 10 strikeouts.
Dating back to 1953, the Gators and Wildcats gave faced off 215 times with Florida holding a 144-70-1 advantage (.672) in the all-time series. Under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, the Gators are 22-19 versus Kentucky including 5-3 at neutral sites.
In the history of the program, the Gators have compiled a 68-65 (.511) record at the SEC Tournament and claimed seven Tournament Championships at the event, with the most-recent such title coming in 2015. Overall, Florida has made the SEC Tournament cut 39 out of a possible 43 times dating back to 1977 – the inaugural year of the tournament.
The winner of Tuesday’s game advances to take on No. 3-seed Mississippi State on Wednesday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m. ET with coverage on SEC Network. Fans can also tune in on radio via WRUF 850 AM/98.1 FM in Gainesville, 1010XL in Jacksonville and on any mobile device via the TuneIn app (search for the “Florida Baseball” station).