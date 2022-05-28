How to watch and listen Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League final?

The team news, starting lineup, and how to listen to live streaming of the Champions League 2022 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris today (28). For live radio commentary click here

NOTE: Due to security problems with Liverpool and Real Madrid fans getting into the stadium, the timing of kick-off has been pushed back by 15 minutes.

After missing out at winning three quadruple this season, Liverpool will be aiming to win three trophies this season, but a victory against the Spanish champions will come easy this weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s men have already won two cups this season in the English domestic season and they will be confident about sealing a third at the end of the day.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk both start for Liverpool today, while it seems as though Thiago, although some early reported concerns, will still start the game today.

There were some anxous moments during the team warm up where the Spanish midfield was going through his preparations away from the rest of the squad, but it looks like he’s going to start despite concerns about him perhaps not fully recovered from the injury that has been bothering him for the last couple of weeks.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk who were listed as maybe after both missed games towards the end of the Premier League season are both in the starting team today for Liverpool along with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Joel Matip is on the bench today with Ibrahima Konate getting the chance to start alongside Van Dijk in the heart of the backline.

Meanwhile, for Real Madrid, they come into the game on the back of winning their 35th Liga title, and a second in three years, while knocking out both Chelsea and Manchester City in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Gareth Bale has been named on the bench today for Real Madrid, while manager Carlo Ancelotti has decided against starting Eduardo Camavinga with veteran German Toni Kroos getting the nod.

Karim Benzema leads the attack alongside Vinicius Junior today while Luka Modric and Carlos Casimiro also start in midfield.

Liverpool team to play Real Madrid: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz. Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Milner, Tsimikas, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Minamino, Elliot, Jota, Firmino

Team to play Liverpool: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Benzema. Subs: Lunin, Marcelo, Nacho, Ceballos, Camavinga, Isco, Lucas, Hazard, Asensio, Bale, Rodrygo, Mariano