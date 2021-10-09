How to stream, watch and listen No. 18 Auburn vs. No. 2 Georgia Live?

AUBURN, AL — In one of the featured games of Week 6, No. 2 Georgia and No. 18 Auburn will battle in SEC play at Jordan-Hare Stadium, on Saturday and you can watch and listen to live television, online video stream and audio coverage of this game.
How to watch and listen No. 18 Auburn vs. No. 2 Georgia Live?
Auburn (4-1, 1-0) and Georgia (5-0, 3-0) will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET – The game will be televised on CBS with Noah Eagle, Rick Neuheisel, Aaron Murray and Jenny Dell on the call. You can also listen to Andy Burcham, Stan White and Ronnie Brown who will have the radio call on 93.9 Tiger FM and online at AuburnTigers.com.
Georgia comes into this game on a high and will be the heavy favorite for the win, but I am expecting a well-contested matchup against an Auburn team that is buzzing with confidence.
The Tigers who are playing at home this week, have seen some good atmospheres thus far this season. They traveled to Penn State for their White Out game and also played a night game in Death Valley, where they handed LSU a 24-19 loss a week ago.
However, nothing compares to Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the crowd is expected to be rocking here on Saturday when the undefeated Georgia comes to town. This game will be the first SEC contest with full capacity since Alabama in 2019.
“We did have great experiences up at Penn State and at LSU,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said. “We’ve played in some great atmosphere in the past as well. But it’s really fun to have a game like this, a rivalry game, in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“I remember the first year when we played Georgia – there in the second half it got super loud. And then obviously the Alabama game was one of the loudest. So I think Auburn definitely compares and goes up against those other teams, the traditional and historical ones that are known for being loud. I think Auburn is right there with them.”
USEFUL STATS AND INFORMATION
Series: Georgia, 61-56-8
At Auburn: Georgia, 17-12-2
At Georgia: Auburn, 18-16
At Neutral Sites: Georgia, 28-26-6
First Meeting: 1892 (Auburn, 10-0)
Most AU points: 49 (1996 and 2010)
Current Streak: Georgia, W3
**Auburn trails Georgia, 56-61-8, in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Auburn-Georgia series (125 games) is older than the Georgia-Georgia Tech series (113 games) and the Auburn-Alabama series (85 games).