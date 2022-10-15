How to watch and listen No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 3 Alabama?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – What is the college football game of the week in Week 7? This game will take place at the Neyland Stadium, here in Knoxville, where No. 3 Alabama and the fast-improving No. 6 Tennessee battle in a key SEC showdown. This game will be live on CBS, starting at 3:30 pm ET and yes, it could have seriously College Football Playoff implications. Read More: How to watch and listen to Texas vs Iowa State?

No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

The neutral fans will certainly enjoy this game today. I know that I will because I am expecting a cracking encounter. Line: Despite many fans feeling confident about the changes of Tennessee in today’s game, Alabama is being back by 7 1/2 points to win this game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 SEC) also hold a strong advantage in the all-time series, leading 59-38-7.

How To Watch And Listen To No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 3 Alabama?

A win today for Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) would put them in an ideal position to break into the SEC’s top tier for the first time in many years, and Alabama coach Nick Saban knows that while his team has been dominant in the series, he knows that this year this game will be a lot more challenging which will intensify the rivalry. Although neither coach will want to lose today, they know that a defeat today doesn’t necessarily mean the chances to win the conference championship are doomed.

Tennessee sits second in the SEC East behind No. 1 ranked Georgia, while Alabama enters this game holding the top spot in the SEC West. Click Here For the SEC Standings

Tennessee is seeking its first win over Alabama since a 16-13 victory in 2006. A victory on Saturday would snap a 15-game skid to the Crimson Tide after winning 10 of the 12 meetings between the teams from 1995-2006.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs will certainly be hoping to continue his impressive form thus far this season when he makes the trip to Knoxville. Gibbs, a Georgia Tech transfer has been one of the leading figures on the offense since the absence of the injured quarterback Bryce Young injured –running for 360 yards on 39 carries the past two games, including his first two touchdowns at Alabama.

Tennessee’s defense will be led by defensive end Byron Young and defensive back Christian Charles.