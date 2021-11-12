How to watch and listen No. 9 Duke vs Army live, game time and more

DURHAM, NC — No. 9 Duke will play hosts to Army in an early season matchup on Friday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium and you can watch the live streaming coverage WatchESPN and the ESPN App via the ACC Network.
Game time for this fixture in Durham, North Carolina, is slated for 7:00 pm ET and according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Blue Devils have a 97.7% chance to win the game Friday night. Duke will start as a -25.5 point favorite for this game and after its performance in the win over No. 10 Kentucky earlier this week, I can see why they are this Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase fixture Presented by Ameritas.
Duke defeated Kentucky 79-71 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night, while the Black Knights picked up an 83-52 win over SUNY New Paltz on the same night.
Army (1-0) vs. No. 9 Duke (1-0)
- Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
- The game tips at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network with Dave O’Brien and Chris Spatola on the call.
- On the radio locally, David Shumate and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke hosts Army in an early season matchup. Army blew out New Paltz by 31 at home in its last outing. Duke is coming off a 79-71 win in New York over Kentucky in its most recent game.
DID YOU KNOW: Army went 3-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Black Knights gave up 68.6 points per game while scoring 71.2 per contest. Duke went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 70.8 per game in the process.
