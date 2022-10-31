How to watch and listen to Charlotte Hornets vs Sacramento Kings?

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina —— Sacramento Kings will be hoping to build their win over Miami Heat on Saturday, Oct. 29, when they take on Charlotte Hornets on the road on Monday night (31). Read More News: Philadelphia 76ers beat Chicago Bulls 114-106; video highlights, stats and scores

Sacramento Kings (1-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7:00 p.m. EDT

LOCAL TV: BSSE-CHA NBCSCA

RADIO: WFNZ-FMKHTK

BOTTOM LINE: The Kings (1-4) snapped a four-game skid with a 119-113 over the heat for their first win of the new season with Kevin Huerter leading the way with 27 points and seven assists. Charlotte (3-3) is coming off a hard-fought 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors in the last outing to halt a two-game losing streak.

Gordon Hayward has been the most effective player this season for the Hornets offensively and he’s averaging 20.0 points per game from six games with Kelly Oubre Jr. scoring 16.5 PPG and P.J. Washington averaging 15.3 PPG for the Hornets.

For Sacramento, the team is being led by Fox De’Aaron Fox who is scoring 27.8 PPG from his five outings so far this season, while forward Domantas Sabonis is putting out 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game

The Charlotte Hornets finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 51.4 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 16.3 on fast breaks.

The Sacramento Kings ended with a 30-52 overall record last season while going 14-27 on the road. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks. They will be hoping to bank on the experience from last season in their push for a playoff place this campaign.

INJURIES: Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Kings: None listed.