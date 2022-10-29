How to watch and listen to Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks?

The Milwaukee Bucks will aim to stay undefeated this season when they take on the good form Atlanta Hawks in one of seven NBA games on tonight, Saturday (29). Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have won four straight to start and they will start as 5.5 points favorites to make it five in a row, according the bookmakers.

Atlanta Hawks (4-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -5.5; over/under is 228

Date: October 29, 2022

TV and Streaming: *Bally Sports North | Bally Sports Southeast | Bally Sports Wisconsin | Click Here For More Streaming Options.

Location: Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Officials: Scott Foster, Gediminas Petraitis, Nate Green

Broadcast LOCAL TV: BSWIBSSE-ATL

RADIO: WTMJ-AM/FMWZGC

STORYLINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup against Atlanta as winners of four straight games, while the Hawks have won two straight and four of their five games so far this season. Tonight’s game at Fiserv Forum is the first of four clashes between these two franchises this season.

The Bucks eased past the visiting New York Knicks 119-108 on Friday night to maintain their spot atop the Eastern Conference early standings, while the Hawks hammered the Detroit Pistons 136-112 in the second of consecutive matchups between the two teams in Detroit.

Last Season:

The Bucks finished 51-31 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and 12-4 in divisional play a season ago. They averaged 115.5 points per game during the regular season last year.

As a team, Milwaukee is scoring 111.0 points per game and giving away 100.0 points per contest to their opponents.

Atlanta, meanwhile, finished 43-39 overall, 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 9-7 in division fixtures during the 2021-22 season. During the regular season, Hawks averaged 113.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.

So far this season the team is putting up 117.6 PPG and allowing the opponents to score 111.2.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day-to-day (knee).