How to watch and listen to Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool? – Premier League today

If Liverpool want to challenge for the title and even secure a top-four spot in the English Premier League, the Reds must keep on winning and Jurgen Klopp’s men will hope to take another three points when they travel to take on Nottingham Forest at The City Ground today (22).

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool – Live on USA Network

The live television broadcast of this game will be on the USA Network for viewers in the United States, starting at 7:30 am ET. Follow text commentary reports Here. Listen to Radio Live Streaming PLEASE ALS READ: Week 8 – AP Top 25 college football schedule on Oct. 22

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

The team news today sees Trent Alexander-Arnold left on the benched for Liverpool today, while striker Darwin Nunez is not in the squad after he failed to shake off a muscle problem.

Klopp makes five changes to his Liverpool side from the team that picked up a 1-0 victory over West Ham in midweek, as Nunez has not shaken off a hamstring problem he picked up, while midfielder Thiago is struggling with illness and isn’t in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, James Milner, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott all come into the starting line-up. Making way are Nunez, Thiago, Alexander-Arnold, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Jordan Henderson drop out. The last trio will be available from the bench today.

Nottingham Forest, in the meantime, have only won once in the English Premier League so far this season –early this season against West Ham on August 14 and manager Steve Cooper has made two changes following their 0-0 draw with Brighton in midfield.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Taiwo Awoniyi come into the team today to replace Orel Mangala and Brennan Johnson who are both named on the bench today.

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest team to play Liverpool: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Gibbs-White, Lingard, Awoniyi. Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Worrall, Mangala, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Boly, Lodi.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool team to play Nottingham Forest: Alisson, Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Elliot, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold.