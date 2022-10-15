How to watch and listen to Texas vs Iowa State?

No. 22 Texas will look to build on last week’s dominating victory over Oklahoma when the Longhorns entertain Iowa State in a college football game here at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, on Saturday. Fans not attending the game can watch Texas vs Iowa State live on ABC Network with live streaming available on WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12)enters this game on the back of a one-sided 49-0 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners last week for a fourth victory this season, while Iowa State will be aiming to snap a three-game losing streak. In the last outing a week ago, the Cyclones (3-3, 0-3) were edged 10-9 by No. 20 Kansas State.

Kick-off time for today’s game is 12:00 pm ET and you can also follow all the live stats and play-by-play updates here: LIVE STATS

READ MORE: ESPN Schedule Week 7: What college football games are on the ESPN schedule today?

Where to watch and listen to No. 22 Texas vs Iowa State

Who: Iowa State (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) vs. No. 22 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119) – Austin, Texas

When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 – 11 a.m.

THE LINKS

WATCH: ABC/WatchESPN

PxP: Mark Jones Analyst: Robert Griffin III Reporter: Quint Kessenich

LISTEN: Cyclone Radio Network – Varsity App or Radio Affiliates

Iowa State has won three-straight games against the Longhorns as it enters a Big 12 Conference showdown at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday. ISU currently owns the longest active win streak against the Longhorns among Big 12 teams.

However, the Texas is the favorite to win today’s game According to ESPN Analytics.

The Longhorns have an 89% chance to beat the Cyclones and I can’t see any real reason to think otherwise. Iowa State will be looking for a first league win this season.