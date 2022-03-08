How to watch and listen West Indies vs England: 1st Test in Antigua

The series between West Indies and England bowls off in the Caribbean at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Tuesday and you can watch and listen to live streaming coverage online. The first Apex Test match runs from March 8-12.

Test matches between these two rivals dates back to 1928 when West Indies made their first trip to England. The teams, under captaincy of Kraigg Brathwaite and Joe Root, will renew the rivalry with the Apex Test Series.

Uninterrupted ball-by-ball coverage of the West Indies vs England tour will be live on talkSPORT 2 this month.

The superb broadcast line-up for the match includes Mark Nicholas, Steve Harmison, Matt Prior and Mark Butcher.

The first Test will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Tuesday, March 8 and the action will get underway at 2pm.

England will be without experienced fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who have been dropped from the squad, while the West Indies will be missing quickman Shannon Gabriel for the first Test because of a hamstring injury.

England Squad: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales